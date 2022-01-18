Small-cap Kellton Tech Solutions hits 10% upper circuit amid bearishness in equity

Shares of Kellton Tech Solutions hit the 10 per cent upper circuit in an otherwise bearish trading session for equities.

The company's current market capitalisation is worth Rs 1,092 crore, the data showed.

The company's shares more than doubled the investors' money over the past one-month period.

Kellton Tech Solutions Ltd. is an Indian information technology and outsourcing company headquartered in Hyderabad, India with offices in United States and Europe.The company reported net revenues of Rs. 7.39 billion with more than 1400 employees.

