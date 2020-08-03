SLR Metaliks utilises lockdown period to enhance alloy steel making capacity

In 2012, SLR Metaliks, an alloy steel producer, was founded as a joint venture with Fomento Group. Today it is among the bigger alloy steel producers in India. It began production of alloy steel in the year 2013 and today, supplies to more than 40 OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturers). Currently, 80 per cent of its production goes to the automobile sector and the balance is supplied to other customers like engineering and tube mill companies. The company’s Managing Director Rajkumar Goel in an interview with Free Press Journal’s Jescilia Karayamparambil and R N Bhaskar, talks about the company’s plan going forward.

Given below are edited excerpts:

What is the demand for alloy steel in India? How much do you produce?

In India, the demand for alloy steel is 6 million tonnes. SLR Metaliks is producing 0.3 million tonnes. We are going for capacity enhancement. Post which, we will produce 0.4 million tonnes. From August, our capacity will be 0.4 million tonnes. We are utilising this lockdown period to enhance our capacity.

If big players like Tata, JSW and others are also making alloy steel. So, why should a customer buy from you?

Before Usha Martin takeover, Tatas were not in alloy steel. No big player is active in this space. In the case of JSW, it is making alloy steel in Salem. Its capacity is 0.7 to 1 million tonnes. In India, the biggest alloy plant is JSW.

In alloy steel, a plant of 0.4-0.5 million tonnes is reasonably large.

Are there Chinese competitors for the blast furnace in alloy steel?

In the steel business, one cannot say that any plant is made without Chinese equipment. In our plant as well, we have Chinese equipment, but it is minuscule.

Chinese equipment is 30 per cent cheaper than European, Brazilian or American equipment. Yet, we opted to source our equipment from these countries, since rolling mills for alloy steel should be highly accurate. This was the reason we were able to deliver our material within one and half ears to OEMs.

If you want to set-up an alloy steel plant, then you cannot depend on Chinese equipment. If you put up an MS steel plant, then you can purchase Chinese equipment. The production of alloy steel is easy but the quality checks are tough.

Before us, Bhushan Steel was the only company that bought a brand new rolling mill for alloy steel. Our competitors all have access to old equipment which is over 20 years old.

Significantly, our mill is elevated five metres above the ground. So, the vibration is quite less.