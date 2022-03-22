SLCM Group receives patent for its ‘Agri Reach’ technology platform

Sohan Lal Commodity Management Pvt. Ltd., post-harvest management group (SLCM Group) today announced the receipt of ‘Patent Certificate’ from the Patent Office, Government of India for its application titled “Methods For Real Time Data Management” filed on December 16, 2013.

Agri Reach, SLCM Group’s proprietary solution, allows real-time monitoring and management of crops. Under the umbrella, the invention offers a diverse set of services such as audit receipts, quality control, and surveillance. This helps agriculture experts to maintain the health of stored crops and ensure optimum quality using a series of processes, audits, and real-time tracking of the facilities.

Agri Reach is capable of establishing industry-standard warehouse operations anywhere across the country within 24 hours, according to a press statement.

Commenting on this achievement, Sandeep Sabharwal, Chief Executive Officer, SLCM Group, said, “With a dedicated team of professionals, we created ‘Agri Reach’ – a system that enables effective warehousing solutions agnostic of infrastructure, geography, and crops. ”

The impact of Agri Reach implementation across the business verticals of SLCM Group has resulted in remarkable growth, it said. In 2017, SLCM Group was handling Assets Under Management (AUM) worth Rs 1010.9 Crore per day. In comparison to this, the current outstanding AUM handled by the company per day has a net worth of Rs 5322.75 Crore (as on March 20, 2022), the company said.

Addressing the scalability potential, Sandeep Sabharwal added, “Warehousing represents the granaries of Agriculture and Agri Reach has the ability to transform Agri storage across India. According to a study conducted by FICCI, Agri Reach can reduce Post-Harvest losses from 10 percent to 0.5 percent. By the virtue of these numbers, Agri Reach can enable Indian Agriculture Industry save over $13 billion per annum said the study . The impact of this figure will reflect in improved productivity, efficiency, farmer income, and ultimately, better food security for the nation.“

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, March 22, 2022, 05:35 PM IST