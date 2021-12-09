SLAY coffee launches digital 'grab and go' coffee bar

Homegrown coffee brand, SLAY Coffee launched India's first digital grab and go coffee bar concept at the MAPIC (formerly Indian Retail Forum) event that concluded in Mumbai yesterday. It plans to launch 100 such coffee bars across Tier 1 metro cities in the next 12 months.

Key Features of SLAY Coffee Bars

AR based coffee recommendations Rotating menu of coffees made from the finest Indian Arabica and Robusta beans. The prices of premium coffees starts from Rs 100 onwards Highly resource efficient - less than 100 SFT for the whole setup

Sustainability promise - 99 per cent plastic free packaging and blockchain-enabled traceability with a footprint of over 150 cloud cafes across 15 cities and a vision to democratize great coffee experiences.

Speaking on the occasion, SLAY Coffe's Co-Founder Chaitanya Chitta said, "We are excited to bring a new age coffee experience to coffee lovers across the country. We are known for our wide range of great coffees, standout packaging, fair pricing and convenience. With SLAY coffee bars, we will replicate the same experience in the physical format while keeping simplicity at the heart of everything we do. If you are a coffee lover, our mission is to bring handcrafted, high quality coffee of your choice closer to you without burning a hole in your pocket."

SLAY sources premium coffee beans directly from farms in Chikmagalur, Karnataka. Its Signature blend is made with 100 percent Arabica beans while its proprietary blend SLAY X is a celebration of Indian Robusta beans. The blend has the highest caffeine content among Indian coffees.

All SLAY coffee blends are roasted in small batches and the coffee is ground fresh upon order and handcrafted by skilled Baristas. The brand recently launched its first experience center in Koramangala, Bengaluru.

(With inputs from ANI)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, December 09, 2021, 07:58 PM IST