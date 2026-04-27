SkyHop Aviation Gets DGCA Nod For India’s First Commercial Seaplane Operations, To Launch In Lakshadweep

SkyHop Aviation secures DGCA approval to begin India’s first dedicated commercial seaplane service | File Photo

Mumbai, April 25: Gurugram-based SkyHop Aviation received its air operator certificate (AOC) from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), becoming India’s first dedicated commercial seaplane operator. SkyHop will commence operations in Lakshadweep, connecting five islands internally and to the mainland.

DGCA grants operating licence

The DGCA issued the AOC to SkyHop Aviation after its successful series of test flights, including water take-offs and landings at the Ganga Barrage and Tehri Lake in Uttarakhand, conducted earlier this month. Receipt of the licence marks a significant milestone for the company, which is preparing to commence commercial seaplane operations in India.

Focus on regional connectivity

The operator is focusing on improving access to regions where conventional airport infrastructure is either limited or difficult to develop. It aims to unlock new routes, reduce travel time, and enhance regional accessibility across the country.

In the first phase, it plans to connect five islands in Lakshadweep to one another and to the mainland using a 19-seater aircraft. The airline is also evaluating opportunities in other parts of the country where such connectivity can make a real difference.

Avani Singh, Founder and CEO, SkyHop Aviation | File Photo

Founder outlines vision

SkyHop Aviation’s founder and CEO Avani Singh said, “Our aim is simple – to offer a safe, reliable and new way of connecting parts of India that are still difficult to access. We hope to deliver an experience that is both practical and memorable for travellers, while contributing in a small but meaningful way to regional access and national integration.”

Government push for seaplane network

The Free Press Journal had reported in July 2025 about the Union ministry’s plan to launch seaplanes at 80 locations across the country. Multiple industry players, including seaplane manufacturers and seaplane operators, have already approached the government with their plans and equipment, expressing their interest in operating on these routes.

Maharashtra Airport Development Company (MADC) had also sent a proposal to the ministry to establish eight new water aerodromes in the state.

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Support under UDAN scheme

Notably, the Union Civil Aviation Ministry is focusing on supporting seaplane operations for commercial and tourism purposes across the country.

According to sources, India also plans to provide viability gap funding and other benefits to these seaplane operators to launch connectivity to unserved locations under the modified regional connectivity scheme, UDAN, which has a budgetary commitment of Rs 28,840 crore.

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