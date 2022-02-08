Skye Air Mobility partners with Redcliffe Labs, for faster sample collection from remote locations

In a first-of-its kind collaboration in the diagnostic healthcare space, drone delivery logistics firm Skye Air Mobility has entered into a long-term pact with Redcliffe Labs for faster sample collection, especially from semi-urban and remote locations of the country.

As part of the tie-up, Skye Air will be conducting Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLoS) drone delivery trials in a select corridor to begin with, and subsequently followed on by commercial roll-outs in several urban and remote locations in the country, a release said on Tuesday.

Around 30-40 test flights will be conducted from the Redcliffe Lab's National Reference Lab in Noida from the mid of this month onwards, Skye Air said, adding, the partnership will also cover deployment of drones in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, J&K and North Eastern states.

''Given the experience and operational efficiency we carry, we are set to operate regular delivery flights between hub and spoke to ensure faster, efficient and cost effective deliveries of diagnostic samples and other healthcare items. This will enable a connected, automated and faster logistics for Redcliffe Labs,'' said Swapnik Jakkampudi, Co-Founder, Skye Air Mobility.

This association will prove to be a game changer as it will help Redcliffe Labs to speed up the process and increase efficiency as it will be able to penetrate the sub-cities, semi-urban and remote areas as well expanding the horizon of its diagnostic services, as per the release.

''This step is strategic in terms of achieving reduced turnaround time along with serving patients even in the remotest parts of the country. We foresee this as a breakthrough in the Indian healthcare delivery system and are looking forward to the benefits that this association will bring along,'' said Dheeraj Jain, Founder, Redcliffe Labs.

A drone delivery-tech player, Skye Air Mobility is focused primarily on healthcare, e-commerce and hyperlocal logistics.

The company has completed 900 deliveries with its flagship ''Skye Ship One'' in Telangana and Karnataka. It has also conducted several other POC (Proof of Concept) flights in Himachal Pradesh and Meghalaya besides working with many hyperlocal delivery, logistics and ecommerce giants, according to the release.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published on: Tuesday, February 08, 2022, 03:32 PM IST