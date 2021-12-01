Skoda logs over two-fold rise in sales; stands at 2,196 units in November

Skoda Auto India on Wednesday reported over two-fold increase in sales at 2,196 units in November 2021, riding on its newly launched SUV Kushaq.

The company had sold 1,056 units in the same month last year, Skoda Auto India said in a statement.

The company said it delivered around 2,300 Kushaq units to customers in November 2021, and the new midsize SUV has been a true game-changer for the brand in India.

(With inputs from PTI)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, December 01, 2021, 08:28 PM IST