Skipper Secures Orders Worth Rs 1135 Crores From Domestic & International Market | Image: Skipper Limited (Representative)

Skipper Limited, one of the world's leading manufacturers for Power Transmission & Distribution structures announces of securing cumulative orders wins totaling an impressive Rs 1135 Crores for Design, supply and construction of new Transmission line projects for PowerGrid Corporation as well as Tower and Pole export supplies to Latin America, Middle East and North Africa region, the company announced today through an exchange filing.

"I am delighted to share that our Engineering and Infrastructure division has bagged fresh new orders worth Rs.1100 plus crores. These orders are for Design, Supply and construction of new Transmission line projects for PowerGrid Corporation of India Limited as well as Tower and Pole export supplies to Latin America, Middle East and North Africa region. These orders serve as a resounding testament to our unwavering expertise and commitment to delivering exceptional services in the Power T&D industry. These order wins also reinforces our position as a trusted global Power T&D player, providing innovative solutions and contributing to the development of critical infrastructure worldwide," said Sharan Bansal, Director Skipper Limited.

The shares of Skipper Ltd on Friday at 3:30pm IST were at Rs 144, up by 4.01 percent.

Skipper Limited established in 1981 is one of the leading companies in the Power Transmission & Distribution and the Polymer segment. With over 40+ years of domain knowledge it is largest in India and tenth globally basis the manufacturing capacity. Skipper differentiates its offerings with high quality but cost effective solution for infrastructure providers and telecom operators. Its international footprint spans across continents such as Latin America, Europe, and Africa and is spread across 50+ countries with presence across sub-segments such as Towers, EPC, Monopoles, Poles and Railway Electrification Structures.