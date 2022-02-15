Skillshare, online learning community for creativity, forays into edtech market

Skillshare, online learning community for creativity, plans to venture into India’s booming edtech market.

India is the second largest market for online learning and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 44 percent. This growth is backed by the phenomenal rise in the paid user base for online learning, making it the preferred choice for companies seeking to delve into the Indian market. Skillshare aims to tap into the demand for creative courses in India, especially at a time when half a billion new internet users are expected to come online by the end of 2022, it said in a press statement.

“India has a flourishing edtech sector valued at over $15 billion. Combined with a growing population of millennials looking to pursue and monetize their creative passions, and the rising demand for creative classes, the Indian market presents huge opportunities for Skillshare to widen our online learning community,” said Matt Cooper, CEO, Skillshare. “We’re excited to launch our operations in India and we see this as a crucial part of our global growth strategy .”

Aayur Kaul, Market Head, India, Skillshare, “Our focus in India is to bring our platform to the growing number of creators looking to level up in their careers or deepen their creative interests - as a hobby or as a step to monetize their passions. We also plan to invest in initiatives to recruit local talent to get started as teachers — creatively inclined people, who are experts in their areas of interest.”

Founded in 2010 by Micheal Karnjanaprakorn, Skillshare publishes original content and is an open platform where anyone who meets the editorial standards can upload a class and earn a passive income, it said.

Published on: Tuesday, February 15, 2022, 06:29 PM IST