Skill Lync partners with Renault Nissan Technology and Business Centre India

Skill-Lync, engineering edtech startup and Renault Nissan Technology and Business Centre India (RNTBCI), automotive technology and business centre supporting Renault and Nissan globally, have announced a strategic partnership under which both companies will work towards training, and upskilling professionals for RNTBCI.

Who will be considered for hiring?

Skill-Lync’s students trained in Electric Vehicles, Autonomous Vehicles, Embedded Systems, Model-Based Development, Automotive Design, Finite Element Analysis (FEA), Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD), Full Stack Web Development, Data Analytics & Data Science, Cybersecurity and Cloud will be considered for entry-level and lateral hiring at RNTBCI, depending upon suitable skill sets and requirements. Internship opportunities will also be provided to Skill-Lync students at RNTBCI’s Chennai facility which will help them gain experiential learning.

RNTBCI employees have enrolled for upskilling programs (Electric Vehicles, Autonomous Vehicles) on the Skill-Lync platform, which are delivered through a combination of self-paced and instructor-led sessions. Skill-Lync will invest in creating advanced course content to drive year-round training programs at the RNTBCI’s training centre.

Skill gap in disruptive automotive engineering

Speaking about the partnership, Sarangarajan V Iyengar, Co-Founder, at Skill-Lync, said, “We are glad to be partnering with RNTBCI to address the skill gap that exists in disruptive automotive engineering today. We look forward to a long-standing relationship with RNTBCI wherein we can create deep expertise for them through our comprehensive upskilling programs.”

Krishna Bandaru, Head of Corporate Partnerships and Curriculum, at Skill-Lync, said, "Our partnership with RNTBCI encompasses the entire employee lifecycle, from an intern to an experienced employee, thus providing immense value for continuous upskilling. We will continue to invest in cutting-edge content to support their needs and create a talent ecosystem for the Automotive/EV industry”.

Speaking about the partnership, Debashis Neogi, MD, RNTBCI, said, “We are glad to partner with Skill-Lync for upskilling technical knowledge of our employees in key areas like Vehicle development including electrification and Software, which will help us to deliver products and services to our global and local customers. We will also give chance to the trained persons of Skill-Lync to be part of our organization to develop their careers”.

Published on: Monday, March 07, 2022, 08:53 AM IST