Skill-Lync launches telecom transformation backed with AI, ML expertise

Skill-Lync, engineering EdTech startup has announced the launch of a new program - Telecom Transformation using AI and ML. The course will address the skill gap that exists amongst a large share of telecom engineers as well as new graduates to operate not only on 5G systems but also next-generation networks such as 6G and beyond, it said in a press statement.

With this course, Skill-Lync plans to provide an ideal mix of domain-level expertise and AI/ML expertise. It will help them develop scalable telecom and ML skills aimed at solving problems in 4G, 5G, and beyond 5G telecommunication systems and focus on technologies covered under three interconnected streams: 5G RAN System designs, Machine learning and Analytics and Cloud-native design, the statement said.

Key highlights

The first live module in the program will be led by Dr Rajarajan Sivaraj - who is the Principal Technical Architect at Mavenir. This program is 24-weeks long designed to offer the candidates a good mix of theoretical and practical knowledge with live and recorded video training, dedicated technical support, and 4 hands-on industry projects.

Speaking about the launch, SuryaNarayanan PaneerSelvam, Co-Founder of Skill-Lync, said, “The telecom industry is amidst an interminable wave, wherein organizations across the globe are embracing AI and ML operations. As this transformation gains momentum, it becomes imperative for the existing talent pool to gain relevant skills that can power the next-generation telecommunication systems. Our telecom transformation course is designed for students and professionals to remain relevant as organizations look at a future-back approach to transformation.”

Speaking about the relevance of the course, Dr Rajarajan Sivaraj, Principal Technical Architect at Mavenir said, " 5G and beyond-5G networks are transformational but also inherently complex. This course from Skill-Lync combines advanced data analytics with sophisticated machine learning and artificial intelligence algorithms and explores how the power of "big data" and "deep machine learning" algorithms can be effectively harnessed to realize the next-gen state-of-art services over 5G-and-beyond.”

Published on: Wednesday, March 16, 2022, 08:53 AM IST