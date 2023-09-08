SJVN Signs Power Purchase Agreement With BBMB For Developing Solar Project | Representative image

SJVN Limited on Friday announced that the company through its wholly owned subsidiary SJVN Green Energy Limited (SGEL) has signed PPA with Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) for 18 MW Solar Power, the company announced through an exchange filing

The project will be developed on the land parcels of BBMB in the states of Himachal Pradesh & Punjab. The project is scheduled to be commissioned by August 2024.

The Project has been secured through open competitive bidding at a tariff of Rs 2.63 in the e-reverse auction organized by the Punjab Energy Development Agency. The project will generate 39.42 Million Units of energy in the first year of operation and the cumulative energy generation over a period of 25 years would be about 917 Million Units.

The power Purchase Agreement for the power produced from the project has been signed with BBMB for 25 years. The commissioning of this project is expected to reduce 44,923 tonnes of carbon emissions.

About SJVN

SJVN, a leading CPSU under Ministry of Power, plans to install over 10,000 MW renewable energy capacity in three years while progressing towards its Shared Vision of becoming a company of 25000 MW by 2030 and 50000 MW by 2040.

SJVN Limited shares

The shares of SJVN Limited on Friday at 3:30pm IST were at Rs 64.10, up by 1.02 percent.

