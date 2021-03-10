SJVN organises motivational talk by Dr Arunima Sinha on International Women’s Day 2021

International Women’s Day 2021 was commemorated by SJVN to celebrate increasing visibility of women in global development and acknowledging their struggle in overcoming gender stereotypes and inequality. The Function was inaugurated by Geeta Kapur, Director (Personnel), SJVN in the presence of D.P. Kaushal CGM (HR) and other Senior Officers of SJVN. On this occasion, a Motivational Talk by Padma Awardee, renowned Motivational Speaker and Mountaineer, Dr. Arunima Sinha (World’s First Female Amputee to Climb Mt. Everest) was organized for women employees & members of Satluj Shree (SJVN Officers Ladies Club).

Dr. Arunima Sinha shared her experiences and her life story of being pushed from a running train by robbers while she was resisting them and losing her leg after doctors amputated it, to save her life. She narrated her journey of overcoming the difficulties and sharedtips on handling challenges and staying positive in the face of adversities. She said that every women’s achievement should be a source of inspiration, which would enable others to grow stronger and bring in gender equality.