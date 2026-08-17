Six Listed REITs Distribute Rs 3,136 Crore to Nearly 5 Lakh Unitholders in June Quarter

Six listed Indian REITs distributed Rs 3,136 crore to nearly 5 lakh unitholders |

New Delhi: India's six listed Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) distributed Rs 3,136 crore to nearly 5 lakh unitholders during the June quarter, according to industry data.

The six listed REITs are Brookfield India Real Estate Trust, Embassy Office Parks REIT, Mindspace Business Parks REIT, Nexus Select Trust, Knowledge Realty Trust and Bagmane Prime Office.

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In a statement on Monday, the Indian REITs Association (IRA) said that these six listed REITs collectively distributed Rs 3,136 crore to more than 4.85 lakh unitholders during the first quarter of the current financial year.

During the year-ago period, four REITs distributed Rs 1,559 crore to unitholders. Two REITs -- Knowledge Realty Trust and Bagmane Prime Office got listed later.

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Since their inception, they have cumulatively distributed over Rs 34,800 crore to the unitholders.

As of the June quarter of the 2026-27 fiscal, the total gross Assets Under Management (AUM) of the Indian REIT sector stood at over Rs 3.17 lakh crore.

Together, the six REITs manage more than 214 million square feet of Grade A office and retail space across India, the IRA said. PTI MJH HVA