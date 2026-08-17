Six Indian REITs Distribute ₹3,136 Crore, Over 4.85 Lakh Unitholders Benefit in Q1 FY27

Six listed Indian REITs distributed Rs 3,136 crore to over 4.85 lakh investors. |

Mumbai: India’s six publicly listed Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) distributed a combined Rs 3,136 crore to more than 4.85 lakh unitholders during the first quarter of the 2026-27 financial year.

The latest distribution was more than double the Rs 1,559 crore paid by four listed REITs in Q1 FY26. In Q1 FY25, four REITs had distributed Rs 1,371 crore.

The sharp rise also reflects the increase in the number of listed REITs from four to six.

Six Listed Trusts

The listed REITs are Embassy Office Parks REIT, Mindspace Business Parks REIT, Brookfield India Real Estate Trust, Nexus Select Trust, Knowledge Realty Trust and Bagmane Prime Office REIT.

Knowledge Realty Trust and Bagmane Prime Office REIT were included in the Q1 FY27 distribution data, expanding the listed REIT base.

Together, the six trusts manage more than 214 million square feet of Grade A office and retail properties across India.

Assets Grow

The Indian REIT sector’s total gross assets under management stood at more than Rs 3.17 lakh crore at the end of Q1 FY27.

The combined market capitalisation of the six trusts was over Rs 2.17 lakh crore as of August 11, 2026.

Since their launch, the listed REITs have distributed more than Rs 34,800 crore to unitholders. This underlines their growing role in helping investors earn regular income from large commercial properties.

Stable Cash Flows

Shirish Godbole, Chief Executive Officer of Knowledge Realty Trust and Chairperson of the Indian REITs Association, said the strong first-quarter distribution showed the resilience of the sector despite global uncertainty.

He said healthy rent collections, improving occupancy, high-quality properties and careful capital management supported the distributions.

Godbole added that increasing investor participation and supportive policy reforms could help REITs play a bigger role in India’s capital markets.

Industry Body

The Indian REITs Association was established in 2023 under the guidance of the Securities and Exchange Board of India and the Ministry of Finance.

The non-profit body works to improve awareness, education and growth of India’s REIT sector. All six listed trusts are members of the association.