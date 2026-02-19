Sitharaman Pushes For Higher FDI In Norway Meet, Highlights India’s Reform Drive & 2026–27 Budget Focus

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman invited more Norwegian FDI into India, highlighting reforms in Budget 2026–27. |

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman made a strong appeal for more foreign direct investment (FDI) in India during a roundtable meeting with leading Norwegian CEOs and investors in Oslo on Wednesday.

She said her official visit to Norway included positive and meaningful discussions about India as an investment destination. She described India as the fastest-growing major economy in the world and invited investors to take part in its growth journey.

Budget 2026–27 Supports Reforms

Sitharaman said the Union Budget 2026–27 reflects the government’s continued focus on reforms. She explained that efforts are being made to reduce regulatory and compliance burdens for both citizens and companies. This, she said, will make doing business and investing in India easier.

She also highlighted India’s expanding trade network. Agreements with the European Free Trade Association (EFTA), the European Union (EU), the United Kingdom (UK), and the United States (US) provide a stable and long-term framework for trade and industrial partnerships.

According to the Finance Ministry, the Norwegian participants appreciated India’s predictable policy environment and stable macroeconomic conditions. They also acknowledged the reform momentum created by the government.

Investment Opportunities Across Key Sectors

The CEO of the National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIIF) made a presentation at the event. The presentation focused on India’s growth story, reforms, and the wide range of investment opportunities between India and Norway across major sectors.

The India–Norway CEOs Roundtable was organised by industry body CII in partnership with the Indian Embassy in Norway.

Expanding Bilateral Cooperation

Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store said Norway is looking forward to the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi later this year. He said the visit will help expand cooperation between the two countries.

During his meeting with Sitharaman, Store praised India’s reform efforts and said both nations can work together in fisheries, health technology, maritime industries, and space. He also appreciated the contribution of the Indian community in Norway.

The two sides discussed the operationalisation of the India-EFTA Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement (TEPA). They identified key areas of cooperation including high-tech manufacturing, carbon capture and storage, startups, semiconductors, renewable energy, and waste management.