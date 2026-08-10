 Sir Ratan Tata Trust Seeks Relief From Restrictions, Warns ₹400 Crore Grants Could Be Delayed
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Sir Ratan Tata Trust Seeks Relief From Restrictions, Warns ₹400 Crore Grants Could Be Delayed

Sir Ratan Tata Trust has approached the Maharashtra Charity Commissioner seeking removal of restrictions preventing trustee meetings. The trust said around ₹400 crore in grants are pending and the situation could impact Tata Sons’ AGM, dividend approval and funding for philanthropic initiatives. Tata Trusts are major shareholders in Tata Sons

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, August 10, 2026, 03:25 PM IST
Sir Ratan Tata Trust Seeks Relief From Restrictions, Warns ₹400 Crore Grants Could Be Delayed

Sir Ratan Tata Trust (SRTT), one of the key Tata Trusts and a major shareholder in Tata Sons, has sought urgent intervention from the Maharashtra Charity Commissioner over restrictions preventing it from conducting trustee meetings, Moneycontrol reported.

The trust has informed the authority that the order has affected its philanthropic operations, with grants and disbursements worth around ₹400 crore awaiting approval.

SRTT has requested that the restriction be lifted, stating that the inability to hold meetings is impacting both charitable activities and important shareholder-related decisions involving Tata Sons.

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Tata Sons dividend approval faces uncertainty

In its communication to the Charity Commissioner, SRTT highlighted the upcoming Tata Sons annual general meeting (AGM) scheduled for Aug 18. The trust said the restrictions could create difficulties in participating in key shareholder processes, including matters related to Tata Sons’ proposed annual dividend.

The issue is significant as Tata Sons’ dividend payments provide an important source of funding for Tata Trusts’ philanthropic programmes. Tata Sons’ board has recommended a dividend of ₹1,10,717 per ordinary share for FY26, amounting to an estimated payout of around ₹4,475 crore, subject to shareholder approval.

This is higher than the dividend payouts of ₹2,622.91 crore in FY25 and ₹1,414.51 crore in FY24. Tata Trusts collectively hold around two-thirds of Tata Sons and use the income received from dividends to support initiatives in healthcare, education, livelihoods and other social sectors.

Governance concerns ahead of Tata Sons AGM

SRTT has also raised concerns about Tata Sons’ unique governance structure. The company’s Articles of Association require an authorised representative jointly nominated by SRTT and Sir Dorabji Tata Trust (SDTT) to be present at general meetings, provided the trusts maintain the required shareholding threshold.

With SRTT unable to convene meetings, uncertainty remains over the process of nominating a representative for the Aug 18 AGM.

The meeting will also consider the reappointment of Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran, who is retiring by rotation as a director.

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