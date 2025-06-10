 SIP Inflows Reach ₹26,688 Crore In May From ₹26,632 Crore In April; Mutual Funds See Investor Optimism
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessSIP Inflows Reach ₹26,688 Crore In May From ₹26,632 Crore In April; Mutual Funds See Investor Optimism

SIP Inflows Reach ₹26,688 Crore In May From ₹26,632 Crore In April; Mutual Funds See Investor Optimism

The highest-ever inflow of SIPs shows that people are investing in mutual funds. According to the AMFI data, the number of contributing SIP accounts increased to 8.56 crore in May from 8.38 crore in the previous month. "Investor preferences are evolving. There’s a clear lean toward equity and hybrid funds, driven by long-term growth outlooks and a cautious stance on debt.

IANSUpdated: Tuesday, June 10, 2025, 03:10 PM IST
article-image
File Image |

New Delhi:Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) inflows reached an all-time high of Rs 26,688 crore in May, from Rs 26,632 crore in April, according to data released by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) on Tuesday.

The highest-ever inflow of SIP shows that people are investing in mutual funds from a long-term perspective. According to the AMFI data, the number of contributing SIP accounts increased to 8.56 crore in May, from 8.38 crore in the previous month.

Read Also
Start SIP With ₹500: A Beginner's Investment Guide
article-image

"Investor preferences are evolving. There’s a clear lean toward equity and hybrid funds, driven by long-term growth outlooks and a cautious stance on debt.

Retail participation is also surging. The mutual fund revolution is becoming mainstream," said Narender Singh, smallcase Manager and Founder of Growth Investing. The total assets under management (AUM) under SIP rose from Rs 13.90 lakh crore in April to Rs 14.61 lakh crore. SIP AUM was around 20.24 per cent of the total AUM of the mutual fund industry in May --- from 19.9 per cent in April. According to the AMFI data, the SIP stoppage ratio weakened in May.

FPJ Shorts
Heart-Wrenching! Evil Mother Kills 6-Year-Old Daughter By Drowning Her In Water Tub In Karnataka's Hassan
Heart-Wrenching! Evil Mother Kills 6-Year-Old Daughter By Drowning Her In Water Tub In Karnataka's Hassan
Mumbai Metro One Secures Arbitration Victory, Plans To Use ₹1,169 Crore Award To Reduce Debt
Mumbai Metro One Secures Arbitration Victory, Plans To Use ₹1,169 Crore Award To Reduce Debt
Invest UP Unveils GCC Policy 2024 At Lucknow Conclave To Boost Global Investments
Invest UP Unveils GCC Policy 2024 At Lucknow Conclave To Boost Global Investments
Maharashtra Govt Approves Stipend Hike For Physiotherapy, Occupational Therapy & B.Sc. Nursing Students
Maharashtra Govt Approves Stipend Hike For Physiotherapy, Occupational Therapy & B.Sc. Nursing Students

About 59 lakh SIP accounts were closed in May, while SIPs were closed or matured for 43 lakh accounts. The total number of SIP accounts in May was 9.06 crore.

Read Also
A Step Up SIP: A Simple Strategy For Building Long-Term Wealth
article-image

“SIP numbers over Rs 26,000 crore is very encouraging, which implies that the fresh investment preferred route has been SIP than lumpsum,” said Akhil Chaturvedi, Executive Director and Chief Business Officer, Motilal Oswal AMC. Meanwhile, Assets Under Management (AUM) for equity mutual funds rose to Rs 72.2 lakh crore in May, up 4.85 per cent from nearly Rs 70 lakh crore in April.

Investors are staying invested, but becoming selective. Equity flows are slowing, debt is stabilising, and hybrid/passive categories are thriving. Market momentum and SIP discipline continue to support AUM growth, said analysts.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has been changed except the headline.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Invest UP Unveils GCC Policy 2024 At Lucknow Conclave To Boost Global Investments

Invest UP Unveils GCC Policy 2024 At Lucknow Conclave To Boost Global Investments

Mumbai Metro Line 3 Launches RuPay NCMC Card In Collaboration With NPCI & SBI

Mumbai Metro Line 3 Launches RuPay NCMC Card In Collaboration With NPCI & SBI

India Set To Become World's Third Largest Economy, Says Union Minister Pralhad Joshi On Completion...

India Set To Become World's Third Largest Economy, Says Union Minister Pralhad Joshi On Completion...

Ayodhya Land Rates Soar Up To 200% After 8 Years As UP Govt Revises Circle Rates

Ayodhya Land Rates Soar Up To 200% After 8 Years As UP Govt Revises Circle Rates

Gold Slips ₹110 To ₹97,670/10 G; Silver Plunges ₹1,000 To ₹1.07 Lakh/Kg

Gold Slips ₹110 To ₹97,670/10 G; Silver Plunges ₹1,000 To ₹1.07 Lakh/Kg