Singapore Airlines Told To Pay ₹50,000 For Failing To Provide Adequate Food To Family On Delhi-Melbourne Flight

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The Punjab State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has directed Singapore Airlines to pay ₹50,000 to a passenger after finding the airline guilty of deficiency in service over inadequate food arrangements during a Delhi-Melbourne journey, Bar and Bench reported.

In its Oct 7 order, the commission awarded consolidated compensation covering mental agony, harassment and litigation expenses, payable within 45 days.

The complaint concerned a 15-hour journey undertaken by the passenger's wife, mother-in-law and 11-month-old daughter.

Passenger Alleges Lack Of Food And Milk During Flight

Jaspreet Singh filed the complaint after his family travelled from Delhi to Melbourne on March 4, 2020.

Singh alleged that airline staff failed to provide adequate meals to the three passengers, including milk for his infant daughter.

He subsequently emailed Singapore Airlines, which initially assured him that the grievance would be investigated.

The airline later maintained that no vegetarian or special meals had been requested and advised Singh to approach his travel agent.

Dissatisfied with the response, Singh approached the District Consumer Commission in Ropar, seeking a ₹1.25 lakh ticket refund and ₹10 lakh in compensation.

In January 2023, the district commission directed the airline and travel agent to refund the fare with 7% annual interest, besides paying ₹25,000 in compensation and ₹11,000 towards litigation expenses.

Consumer Commission Rejects Airline's Defence, Revises Relief

Singapore Airlines challenged the district commission's decision, arguing that passengers had not requested special meals and that food was available from its regular menu.

The state commission rejected this defence, observing that the absence of a special meal request did not remove the airline's responsibility to provide ordinary meals during a lengthy flight.

It also found that the airline had failed to produce sufficient evidence demonstrating adequate food service.

However, the commission ruled that refunding the entire fare would be disproportionate because the passengers had completed their journey.

Considering the inconvenience suffered, particularly while travelling with an infant, it revised the relief to ₹50,000, inclusive of litigation expenses.