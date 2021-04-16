Since January, Maruti Suzuki hiked prices of select models by over Rs 50,000

If you were delaying your Maruti Suzuki car purchase thinking you will purchase it at a later day, then be prepared to shell out extra. This is because India’s biggest automaker Maruti Suzuki has decided to increase the price of selected models.

Unfortunately, the carmaker has decided to introduce the new rates from today (April 16, 2021). The company informed the stock exchange of this decision. It stated, “The weighted average price increase in Ex-Showroom Prices (Delhi) across models is 1.6%. The new prices are effective from today i.e. 16th April 2021.”

With this hike, the price of most of its models will be up. The hike will not be beyond Rs 22,500.

Barring Celerio and Swift, the price hike will be introduced in all other models of the company. The company sells various models ranging from Alto to S-Cross, priced between Rs 2.99 lakh and Rs 12.39 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

The company is increasing the price for select models owing to an increase in various input costs. On January 18 this year, the automaker had announced to hike prices of select models by up to Rs 34,000 due to a rise in input costs. With today's announcement, within three months, the automaker would have raised around Rs 50,000 for some models.

This rise in input cost can be attributed to the shortage in semiconductors. Many automakers around the world have been complaining about the ongoing shortage of semiconductors. One of the largest manufacturers of semiconductors, the United States, are facing a shortage. This shortage is expected to derail the auto industry around the world.



(Input from agencies)