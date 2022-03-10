Simplilearn partners with IMT Ghaziabad to provide professional certificate in Digital Marketing

Simplilearn, digital skills training provider, announced its partnership with IMT Ghaziabad to offer a professional certificate in Digital Marketing. The program has been designed to help learners get a deep understanding of the evolving digital marketing landscape and its framework for capturing and delivering value, the company said in a press statement.

The program is targeted towards young professionals with 0-5 years of work experience in industry. On completion of the program, aspirants will be enabled with the skills to build a compelling portfolio and explore opportunities in digital marketing like digital marketing executive, SEO executive, Social media manager, SEM manager, etc., it said.

The 5-month program in Digital Marketing has been formulated keeping in mind the current demand for digital marketing in the industry. The boot camp style program will consist of live virtual classes by industry experts, interactive peer learning via case studies and real-life projects. On completion of the program, learners will be eligible to enroll for Simplilearn’s Job Assist, along with receiving a certificate of completion, and associate alumni membership from IMT Ghaziabad.

Speaking about the program, Anand Narayanan, Chief Product Officer, Simplilearn, said, “Today, it is a given for brands to be present on digital platforms, a crucial factor to connect with a growing and well-informed online consumer base. Digital marketing aids in reaching out to audiences present on various digital platforms and creating an impact. With organizations across sectors taking to digital marketing, there is a growing demand for skilled professionals in this field, and has thus become one of the most sought-after career choices for young professionals. Our Professional certificate program on Digital Marketing in partnership with IMT Ghaziabad, has been designed to equip aspirants with the right skillset, to help further their career growth and opportunities in the digital ecosystem.”

Speaking on the partnership with Simplilearn, Prof. Vishal Talwar, Director, IMT Ghaziabad, said, “The last two years have shown us how important it is for each individual, irrespective of their careers to upskill themselves with relevant courses in order to stay ahead of the curve.”

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, March 10, 2022, 01:18 PM IST