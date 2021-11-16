Simplifying buyer-seller transactions with Vyapar app's purchase order templates

Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) are literally the backbone of our country as they are one of the most significant contributors to our economy. That being said, they are also one of the business sectors that tend to struggle with financial management. With many of these businesses being owned by first-time business owners, the specifics of handling a business can be lost on them. They tend to get overwhelmed in the first year of their operation, and with time, many of them close down within a year of business. Such businesses need robust yet affordable resources at their disposal to ensure that they can set up a successful business from the very beginning.

Many documents need to be accounted for in any buyer-seller transaction, one of them being the purchase order document. Purchase orders are used to facilitate the transaction between buyers and sellers, yet they are pretty hard to get a handle on. For example, most MSME business owners struggle with what they need to add to the document, thereby missing out on important information that they would need for taxation purposes. In actuality, a purchase order is a binding agreement between both parties and once signed, it is considered a legal document. It’s always recommended that purchase orders be sent once the deliverables are finalised so that both parties know the expectations.

While most purchase orders have a specific format, as mentioned earlier, it can be challenging to figure out the specifics. This is where Vyapar App’s purchase order templates come into the picture. Vyapar App is financial management software launched in 2016 and is specifically made for small business owners. The team at Vyapar App knows that businesses have to reach out to multiple vendors to get simple orders completed. They simplify this process by giving you a template where you can fill in all the required details and pass it on to as many vendors as you’d like. This saves you time and effort as a business owner that can be used for other aspects of your business.

With Vyapar App’s purchase order format , you can create professional documents with your company branding. It increases your credibility in the market too and ensures that you get paid on time too. Their purchase order templates have all the details — date of issue, name and logo of the buyer, seller details, location of service, item specifications (description and quantity) and total amount. Beyond that, you can also modify the template as per your requirements, making it an accessible and affordable option.

If you would like to simplify your vendor outreach and seller transactions, it’s best to use a purchase order template so that you can save time and effort for your business. You can download the templates from their website – Vyapar App Purchase Order for free.

Published on: Tuesday, November 16, 2021, 05:11 PM IST