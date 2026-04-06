Silver Jumps ₹5,000, Gold Gains ₹2,300 On Weak Dollar And Easing Crude Oil Prices

Bullion prices rise sharply as silver surges and gold gains amid weak dollar and softer crude rates | Representational Image

New Delhi, Apr 6: Silver prices jumped Rs 5,000 to Rs 2.42 lakh per kilogram in the national capital on Monday, while gold advanced to Rs 1.53 lakh per 10 grams due to easing crude oil rates and a weak US dollar.

According to the All India Sarafa Association, the white metal appreciated by Rs 5,000, or 2.11 per cent, to Rs 2,42,000 per kg (inclusive of all taxes) from Friday's closing level of Rs 2,37,000 per kg.

Gold of 99.9 per cent purity also advanced by Rs 2,300, or 1.52 per cent, to Rs 1,53,800 per 10 grams (inclusive of all taxes). It had settled at Rs 1,51,500 per 10 grams in the previous session.

Analysts cite value buying and global cues

Analysts said bullion prices recovered amid value buying following the recent decline in precious metals.

Gold prices recovered on Monday as traders engaged in bargain buying, supported by a pullback in the US dollar and a decrease in oil prices, Saumil Gandhi, Senior Analyst - Commodities at HDFC Securities, said.

He added that precious metals are expected to remain sensitive to incoming geopolitical developments in West Asia, which will continue to play a crucial role in shaping market direction in the domestic markets.

International market trends

In the international market, spot silver rose 0.5 per cent to USD 73.37 per ounce and gold gained 0.14 per cent to USD 4,682.80 per ounce.

Spot gold was trading with a gain of around 0.2 per cent at USD 4,680 per ounce as crude prices retreated amid the possibility of a ceasefire in the Iran conflict ahead of US President Donald Trump's April 7 deadline, Praveen Singh, Head of Commodities, Mirae Asset ShareKhan, said.

Outlook: volatility amid geopolitical developments

However, the upside in gold may remain capped due to strong US macroeconomic data, he added, noting that encouraging jobs numbers could keep bullion prices choppy and volatile.

Kaynat Chainwala, AVP Commodity Research, Kotak Securities, said geopolitics remains the primary driver this week, with developments around the Strait of Hormuz expected to overshadow scheduled macro releases.

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She added that traders will closely monitor FOMC minutes, US Core Personal Consumption Expenditures, and Consumer Price Index; their market impact may remain limited unless the geopolitical backdrop stabilises meaningfully.

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