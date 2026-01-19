 Silver Futures Leap 4.71% To ₹3,01,315 Per Kg, Outshines Gold In Global Rally
Silver prices shattered the historic Rs 3 lakh-per-kg mark on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) on January 19, 2026, with March futures soaring Rs 13,553 to Rs 3,01,315/kg. Globally, March silver futures jumped 6.56% to a record USD 94.35/oz. Strong industrial demand, a weaker US dollar, and silver's outperformance versus gold fueled the sharp rally in both domestic and international markets.

New Delhi: Silver prices surged on Monday to breach the record Rs 3 lakh-per-kg mark in futures trade for the first time, riding on strong investor demand and positive global trends. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), silver futures for March delivery skyrocketed by Rs 13,553, or 4.71 per cent, to hit a record of Rs 3,01,315 per kilogram.

In the international market, the March silver futures contract jumped by USD 5.81, or 6.56 per cent, to hit a record of USD 94.35 per ounce. Analysts said that upbeat industrial demand and a weak US dollar lent further support to the white metal, which has been outperforming gold in recent sessions. 

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has been changed except the headline.

