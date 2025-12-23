 Silver Delivers Over 2,600% Returns In 25 Years, Surging From ₹7,900 Per Kg To ₹2.16 Lakh In 2025
Silver Delivers Over 2,600% Returns In 25 Years, Surging From ₹7,900 Per Kg To ₹2.16 Lakh In 2025

Silver prices surged from Rs 7,900/kg in 2000 to Rs 2.16 lakh/kg in 2025, yielding over 2,600% returns (Rs 1,000 growing to Rs 26,455). Outperforming gold (140% vs 76% gains in 2025), silver hit records amid geopolitical tensions, expected US rate cuts, and dollar weakness. MCX silver touched Rs 2,16,596/kg. The rally was supported by rising geopolitical tensions between the US and Venezuela.

IANSUpdated: Tuesday, December 23, 2025, 02:59 PM IST
article-image
File Image |

Mumbai: Back in 2000, silver was priced at around Rs 7,900 per kg in India. Today, the white metal is trading close to Rs 2.16 lakh per kg, delivering returns of over 2,600 per cent to investors who stayed invested for the long term. This remarkable journey highlights how silver, often overshadowed by gold, has quietly emerged as a strong wealth-preservation asset over the past two and a half decades.

An investment of just Rs 1,000 in silver in the year 2000 would now be worth about Rs 26,455. This means the money would have grown more than 26 times in 25 years. Silver’s steady rise over the years has helped investors protect and grow their wealth, especially during periods of high inflation and market uncertainty. Silver touched record levels in 2025 -- marking a strong comeback for the precious metal. In the international market, spot silver crossed the $70 per ounce mark for the first time, reaching an intra-day high of $70.0055 on Tuesday.

The rally was supported by global uncertainty, rising geopolitical tensions between the US and Venezuela, and weakness in the dollar. In India, silver prices also hit fresh highs. MCX silver surged 1.7 per cent to a record Rs 2,16,596 per kg during early trade. Gold moved in the same direction, with MCX gold February futures rising 1.1 per cent to an all-time high of Rs 1,38,300 per 10 grams.

Notably, silver has outperformed gold in 2025. While silver prices have jumped 140 per cent so far this year, gold has gained around 76 per cent in the spot market during the same period. This sharp outperformance has renewed investor interest in the white metal. Several factors have driven silver’s strong rally this year. Geopolitical tensions, expectations of interest rate cuts in the US, and a weaker dollar have all increased demand for safe-haven assets like silver and gold.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

