e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessSIDBI partners with VFS to extend MSME loans

SIDBI partners with VFS to extend MSME loans

VFS Capital will extend MSME loans upto Rs 5 lakh at 13 per cent interest rate per annum, a top company official said.

PTIUpdated: Monday, January 16, 2023, 05:26 PM IST
article-image
SIDBI partners with VFS to extend MSME loans | File ;/ Representative Image
Follow us on

The Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) has entered into a partnership with VFS Capital to extend loans to the MSME sector, the Kolkata-based microfinance institution said.

VFS Capital will extend MSME loans upto Rs 5 lakh at 13 per cent interest rate per annum, a top company official said.

"We have tied up with SIDBI to provide loans to the SME and MSME sectors. VFS Capital expects to disburse Rs 30-40 crore under the scheme this fiscal," MD and CEO Kuldip Maity said.

Read Also
Federal Bank hikes MCLR by 20 bps across loan tenures from today
article-image

The loan book of the MFI during 2022-23 is expected to be around Rs 1,100-1,200 crore from Rs 805 crore in the last financial year, he said.

Expand to north-western parts

Maity said the company is planning to expand its footprint in the north-western part by launching operations in Rajasthan by the end of January.

At present, it operates in 13 states including West Bengal, Assam and Tripura.

VFS Capital also plans to add 35 branches within this fiscal, taking the number to 270 across the country.

"We aim to raise Rs 100 crore in 2023-24," Maity added.

(If you have a story, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

SIDBI partners with VFS to extend MSME loans

SIDBI partners with VFS to extend MSME loans

91 tech companies lay off over 24K employees in Jan to date

91 tech companies lay off over 24K employees in Jan to date

Govt of Tripura & NTPC Renewable Energy sign MoU to collaborate in renewable energy development of...

Govt of Tripura & NTPC Renewable Energy sign MoU to collaborate in renewable energy development of...

Triton EV to acquire AMW Motors' Bhuj manufacturing plant for Rs 210 crore

Triton EV to acquire AMW Motors' Bhuj manufacturing plant for Rs 210 crore

Budget 2023: Taxpayers expectations |Teji Mandi Explains

Budget 2023: Taxpayers expectations |Teji Mandi Explains