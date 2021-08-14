SIDBI launches various initiatives under Swavalamban Resource Facility

Announcing various initiatives under Swavalamban Resource Facility, Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI), the principal financial institution engaged in the promotion, financing and development of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) has dedicated a week towards celebration of International Youth Day from its head office situated at Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh.

Project Swavalamban Swabhiman under Swavalamban Resource Facility

Sivasubramanian Ramann, Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) of SIDBI, visited Fragrance and Flavour Development Center (FFDC) in Kannauj district of Uttar Pradesh to interact with participants involved in the project named as “Swavalamban Swabhiman” being conducted by SIDBI in partnership with Microfinance Association of Uttar Pradesh (UPMA). This project aims in kindling mini clusters in “One District One Product” (ODOP) through skill-cum -market-cum-credit connect. 100 young aspirants/artisans, mainly women, in Kannauj district and Firozabad district of Uttar Pradesh under ODOP Program of Uttar Pradesh Government were brought under this initiative. The project is expected to open livelihood options to more than 1,000 Micro-entrepreneurs including migrants.

In this program, the participants at FFDC were provided skill development training for making various products from waste flowers like Incense sticks Agarbatti, Dhoopbatti, Gulabjal (perfumery) and Hawan Samagri. It’s “Waste to Market Taste” initiative where women would make incense sticks from leftover materials during flavour and fragrance process.

Ramann motivated the participants and distributed tool kits, certificates and sanction letters of Microfinance Institutions for financial assistance to beneficiaries of the project. He also interacted with the participants in the program at Firozabad district who displayed their designed products at FFDC. As a development move, SIDBI has decided to pick some Firozabad artisanal product for its offices.

In a separate event in evening, Ramann announced scaling up of project Swavalamban Swabhiman in five more districts of Uttar Pradesh covered under One District One Product (ODOP) scheme of state government.

Technical support engagement

SIDBI in partnership with Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office, UK (FCDO UK) has launched technical support engagement with State Rural Livelihood Missions in States of Assam, Bihar and Jharkhand on August 12, 2021, to mark International Youth Day.

The engagement was launched by Secretary, Ministry of Rural Development, Nagendra Nath Sinha in the presence of Shri Ramann, Ms. Mamta Kohli, Senior Social Development Advisor at FCDO UK and Shri Amit Arora, from World Bank, among others. Experiential sharing by Bank Sakhis and expectation setting for future rural connect were key highlights.

Partners with National Skill Development Corporation

SIDBI partnered with National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) for Skilling / Upskilling / Re-Skilling the youths leading to Enterprise set up. Sw-Skill Classes has been started in Lucknow.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday,August 14, 2021, 02:57 PM IST