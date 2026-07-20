Shyam Metalics Plans ₹4,500 Crore Fundraise, Reports 7% Rise In Profit To ₹311.54 Crore

Mumbai: Shyam Metalics and Energy Ltd. on Monday announced its board has approved raising funds up to ₹4,500 crore through various instruments. The company also declared an interim dividend of ₹1.80 per equity share for the financial year 2026-27.

First Quarter Performance

For the quarter ended 30 June 2026, Shyam Metalics reported a consolidated net profit after tax of ₹311.54 crore. This marks a 7% increase compared to the ₹290.67 crore profit recorded in the preceding quarter ended 31 March 2026.

Revenue from Operations

Consolidated revenue from operations for the first quarter stood at ₹5,455.09 crore. This is an increase from ₹5,240.36 crore in the previous quarter, and a rise from ₹4,422.99 crore in the year-ago period (30 June 2025).

Total Income and Expenses

The company's total consolidated income for the quarter reached ₹5,502.18 crore. Total expenses for the same period were ₹4,513.48 crore.

Fund Raising Details

The fund-raising up to ₹4,500 crore will be through equity shares, eligible securities, and/or other equity-linked instruments. These include convertible or non-convertible preference shares or fully/partly convertible debentures.

Issuance Routes and Approvals

The issuance may be executed in one or more tranches via permissible routes, such as private placement (including Qualified Institutions Placements), further public offering, or preferential issue. This is subject to statutory, regulatory, and shareholder approvals, with shareholder approval to be sought at the 24th Annual General Meeting on 25 August 2026.

Read Also Shyam Metalics And Energy Raises ₹1,385 Cr Through Qualified Institutional Placement

Interim Dividend

The interim dividend of ₹1.80 per equity share represents 18% of the face value of ₹10 per share. The record date for determining eligibility for this dividend is 24 July 2026.

Enforcement Directorate Provisional Order

The company's subsidiary, Shyam Sel and Power Limited, received a provisional attachment order from the Directorate of Enforcement on 15 April 2026, involving investments worth ₹152.48 crore. This relates to an ongoing investigation under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002, concerning alleged illegal coal mining.

Management's Stance

The management refutes these allegations and is pursuing legal recourse, according to the filing. The company stated it does not expect any impact on its operations or financial results from this provisional attachment.

Earnings Per Share

Basic earnings per equity share for the quarter ended 30 June 2026 was ₹10.45. This compares to ₹10.51 for the preceding quarter and ₹10.41 for the year-ago quarter.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes. It does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security.