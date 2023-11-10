Shyam Metalics & Energy Reports Consolidated Revenues Of ₹2940.70 Cr In Q2FY24 |

Shyam Metalics & Energy Limited, headquartered in Kolkata, West Bengal announced its results for the second quarter of FY24, the company on Friday announced through an exchange filing.

The company has recorded Consolidated Revenues of Rs. 2940.70 Crore for Q2FY24 as against Rs 3085.20 Crore for Q2FY23.

The Consolidated Profit Before Tax was Rs. 133.40 crores for Q2FY24 as against Rs. 139.95 crores for Q2FY23 because of the merger benefits owning to carry forward losses pertaining to Mittal Corp acquisition.

The Consolidated Profit After Tax was Rs. 481.97 crores for Q2FY24 as against Rs. 110.91 crores for Q2FY23.

Brij Bhushan Agarwal, Vice Chairman and Managing Director, Shyam Metalics & Energy Limited, said, "We are delighted to report strong financial performance for the second quarter of fiscal year 2024. Shyam Metalics remains persistent in showcasing both resilience and expansion within a dynamic market landscape."

Shyam Metalics & Energy Limited shares

The shares of Shyam Metalics & Energy Limited on Friday at 3:30 pm IST were at Rs 456.75, up by 2.22 percent.

