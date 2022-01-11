Shriram Transport Finance raises $ 475 mn via social bonds

Shriram Transport Finance Company has raised US$ 475 million (about Rs 3,500 crore) through Reg S Bond, having a tenor of 3.5 years and offering a coupon of 4.15 per cent.

The proceeds would be used for employment generation, including through micro, small, and medium-sized enterprise (MSME) financing.

The social bonds will be secured by creation of charge on a specified pool of receivables exclusively earmarked for this issuance.

The transaction was launched with an initial price guidance of around 4.45 per cent.

The bond received an overwhelming response from investors, with the final order book over-subscribed 2.5 times.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published on: Tuesday, January 11, 2022, 03:47 PM IST