Shriram Transport Finance can absorb loss from YES Bank exposure: S&P Global Ratings

Shriram Transport Finance Co Ltd is unlikely to suffer any credit losses through its exposure to YES Bank's bonds, S&P Global Ratings said in a note.

However, other financial institutions with exposure to 'YES Bank&'s hybrid securities may face credit losses, it added.

"The commentary comes after Shriram Transport Finance today clarified that it does not have any exposure to the YES Bank's additional tier-I bonds, and only has Rs 500 million exposure to YES Bank in form of upper tier-I bonds."