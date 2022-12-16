e-Paper Get App
Shriram Pistons to acquire majority stake in EMF Innovations to foray into EV space

Friday, December 16, 2022
article-image
Image credit: Wikipedia (Representative)
Auto component maker Shriram Pistons & Rings on Friday said its unit will acquire a majority stake in electric motor design and manufacturing firm EMF Innovations to foray into the electric vehicle mobility space.

SPR Engenious Ltd (SEL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company, is slated to acquire the stake.

The financial details of the deal were not disclosed.

EMF Innovations (EMFI) is co-founded by engineering entrepreneurs with substantial R&D and operations in India and Singapore.

