Shriram City Union Finance signs MoU with BIHER for upskilling employees

Shriram City Union Finance, a non-banking financial company signed a MOU with Bharath Institute of Higher Education and Research (BIHER), a regional multi-disciplinary University in Chennai for upskilling the talent of its employees through the Continuous Learning Partnership Program (CLPP).

Continuous Learning Partnership Program (CLPP) of Shriram City Union Finance has been exclusively designed for the working executives at SCUF in order to enhance their knowledge and skills of talent which will thereby enable them to accelerate growth both in their management role and in their career.

With an aim to provide the best of the values and knowledge, BIHER has moulded the program using blended learning methodology which would help the working executives to learn along with their work, the company said in a press statement.

Speaking on this occasion, Y S Chakravarti, MD & CEO, Shriram City Union Finance said “We strongly believe that to sail a business organisation in this ever changing dynamic environment employees need to be equipped with deep functional and integrative perspective in both local and regional business settings. I hope, this strategic alliance with BIHER will further open and accelerate the growth of our employees personally and professionally.”

Prof Dr. Vijaya Bhaskar Raju K, Vice Chancellor of BIHER, said “we are focused to support the talent of Shriram City Union Finance Ltd., by introducing them to the emerging concepts and frame works in financial services Industry to learn the traditional and non-significant business models as per today’s context. This partnership will go on a long way in providing up-skilling the right talent and helping them to draw long career with Shriram group.”