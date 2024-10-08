 Shree Renuka Sugars, Balrampur Chini In Green; Sugar Shares Rebound After Day Of Decline
HomeBusinessShree Renuka Sugars, Balrampur Chini In Green; Sugar Shares Rebound After Day Of Decline

Shree Renuka Sugars, Balrampur Chini In Green; Sugar Shares Rebound After Day Of Decline

Juviraj AnchilUpdated: Tuesday, October 08, 2024, 01:19 PM IST
article-image
File Photo

Shares of major sugarmakers in the country have recovered from the colossal damages incurred in the intraday session on Monday. All the major companies listed on the stock markets, including the likes of Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd, Bajaj Group's Bajaj Hindustan Sugar, Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd, UP-based Triveni Engineering and the Murugappa group-owned EID Parry.

These brands suffered losses or declines of 5 per cent in the trading session. Some of the aforementioned companies lost over 6 per cent of their value in the trading session.

Nevertheless, with a new dawn came a new sliver of hope and a surge in shares of the above companies.

article-image

Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd

The company shares gained by over 2 per cent in the trading session. Balrampur shares, which have declined by 0.41 per cent in the past 5 trading session, increased by 2.51 per cent or Rs 15.75.

This took the overall value of the company shares to Rs 643.60 per piece.

article-image

Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd

When we look at the shares of the Bajaj Group-owned Bajaj Hindusthan, the company's equity price also rose by just under 2 per cent at the half way mark.

The company shares rose by 1.87 per cent or Rs 0.71. This rise took the overall value of the shares to Rs 38.58 per piece.

Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd

The Mumbai-based company, which touted as the largest sugar refiner and ethanol producer, also saw its shares rise.

The company shares, which suffered majorly on Monday, shot up by 1.42 per cent or Rs 0.67. This took the overall to Rs 47.97 per piece.

Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd


The Uttar Pradesh-based Triveni Engineering and Industries witnessed a rise in their shares.

The company shares galloped to new heights, rising by 2.79 per cent or Rs 12.15. This took the overall value of each individual share of Triveni Engineering and Industries to Rs 446.95.

article-image

E I D-Parry (India) Ltd

In addition, one of the largest sugar companies in the country, Murugappa Group-owned EID Parry, saw their shares waver a little in the day's trade. Despite these apparent vacillations in value, the entity's shares are trading in green.

The company shares rose by 1.00 per cent or Rs 8.05. This took the overall value to Rs 809.60 per piece.

