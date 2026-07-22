Shoppers Stop Reports ₹14.25 Crore Q1 Net Loss, Revenue Rises To ₹1,291.41 Crore

Image: Shoppers Stop (Representative)

Mumbai: Shoppers Stop Limited reported a consolidated net loss of ₹14.25 crore for the quarter ended 30 June 2026, compared to a net loss of ₹16.35 crore in the preceding quarter (Q4 FY26). Revenue from operations for the quarter stood at ₹1,291.41 crore.

Financial Performance

Total consolidated income for Q1 FY27 reached ₹1,296.83 crore, up from ₹1,218.42 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2026. Total expenses for the quarter were ₹1,315.86 crore, compared to ₹1,241.99 crore in the previous quarter.

Standalone Results

On a standalone basis, Shoppers Stop recorded a net loss of ₹16.71 crore for the quarter ended 30 June 2026. Standalone revenue from operations was ₹1,185.38 crore for the same period.

Exceptional Items

The company reported no exceptional items for the quarter ended 30 June 2026. In the preceding quarter (Q4 FY26), exceptional items included ₹1.30 crore for provision for impairment of property, plant, and equipment, and ₹17.49 crore for the impact of new labour code-related employee benefit expenses.

Service Tax Dispute

Shoppers Stop noted a non-provisioning of retrospective service tax amounting to ₹20.11 crore in consolidated results, for the period from 1 June 2007 to 31 March 2010. This levy, pertaining to renting of immovable properties for commercial use, is pending final disposal of an appeal before the Supreme Court.

Board Meeting and Management

The company's Board of Directors approved the unaudited financial results on 22 July 2026. Rakeshkumar Saini serves as the Vice President – Legal, CS & Chief Compliance Officer, while Kavindra Mishra is the Customer Care Associate & Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes. It does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security.