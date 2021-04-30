Shopmatic has more than 5 lakh merchants; 200% growth in transactions and revenue, says its founder Anurag Avula

ANURAG AVULA, Co-Founder & CEO, Shopmatic, talks of launching innovative new e-commerce solutions in the midst of the pandemic to chart massive growth

Tell us about your experience as an entrepreneur since you launched Shopmatic in India in January, 2016. How has the platform evolved and what is its USP in the e-commerce ecosystem?

Shopmatic was established with the intention to ensure that aspiring entrepreneurs have the means to take their business online. Having conducted extensive research across the country, speaking to over 300 merchants across various socio-economic landscapes, we realized that over 50 million small and medium enterprises were not leveraging digital channels to conduct and expand their business. Therefore, to give individual entrepreneurs and SMEs a fair chance against bigger organizations that do not struggle in terms of capital and expansion, we launched Shopmatic in India in January, 2016.

Since then, Shopmatic has created deeper inroads within the country, and evolved in a way that empowers entrepreneurs as much as possible. From the initial launch to raising our Series AA funding of $5.7 million from August One and Seeds Capital, launching our transactional mode where customers could pay a nominal web hosting fee of Rs 50 and 3% of every transaction, and then forging a series of critical partnerships with CombineSell, OnlineSales.ai, PayU, and Octopus, Shopmatic has evolved at speed. Today, we are an end-to-end solutions provider for entrepreneurs and SMEs looking to enhance their omnichannel presence and conduct seamless transactions both online and offline.

In a year as challenging as 2020, Shopmatic clocked revenues to the tune of S$5.5 million within the first half and surpassed our revenue goals by 190%. We crossed 5,00,000 merchants by June 2020 and completed the first quarter with 200% growth in transactions, revenue, and GMV.