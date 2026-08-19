Shiprocket Shares List At 35% Premium Over IPO Price; Investors Gain ₹5,236 Per Lot

Shares of e-commerce enablement platform Shiprocket Ltd made a strong debut on the stock exchanges on Wednesday, August 19, with the stock listing significantly above its IPO issue price.

The shares opened at ₹131 apiece on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), representing a 35.05% premium over the issue price of ₹97. On the BSE, Shiprocket shares began trading at ₹129.50, translating into a gain of 33.51% for IPO investors.

Shiprocket IPO delivers strong listing gains

The IPO lot comprised 154 shares and was priced at ₹14,938. Based on the NSE listing price, investors who received an allotment gained ₹5,236 per lot, taking the total value of their holding to ₹20,174.

Shiprocket's initial public offering was valued at ₹1,617.48 crore. The issue included fresh shares worth ₹885.50 crore, while shares worth ₹731.98 crore were offered through an offer for sale.

The company plans to deploy the funds towards marketing activities and strengthening its technology infrastructure. A portion of the proceeds will also be used to repay debt, explore acquisitions and meet general corporate requirements.

IPO subscribed nearly 100 times

Investor demand for the issue was exceptionally strong. The IPO was subscribed 99.38 times, with bids received for more than 938.52 crore shares against the 9.44 crore shares available for subscription, according to NSE data.

Qualified institutional buyers showed the strongest demand, with their portion subscribed 122.80 times. The non-institutional investor category was subscribed 88.99 times, while the retail portion received 46.42 times subscription.

Before the public issue, Shiprocket raised ₹727.41 crore from anchor investors. The participating investors included major global and domestic financial institutions and mutual fund houses.

Gurugram-based Shiprocket operates an end-to-end, merchant-focused technology platform designed to facilitate e-commerce transactions for MSMEs and large retailers.

Its API-led platform enables merchants to sell products directly to consumers through their own websites, applications and social media channels.