Shiprocket appoints Varun Parihar as VP, Corporate Affairs

Shiprocket, tech-enabled logistics and fulfillment platform, has appointed Varun Parihar as the VP of Corporate Affairs. He will be responsible for policy advocacy, innovation and strategic partnerships.

Parihar will leverage his background to manage all corporate affairs with the community and will be responsible for nurturing relationships with key stakeholders spanning government, strategic partners and industry bodies. He will work closely to strategize and implement innovation and subsequent policy advocacy for e-commerce sellers and SMEs.

Saahil Goel, Co-Founder, and CEO, said, “Shiprocket is rapidly scaling, and to achieve our goals, we are expanding our senior leadership team. We are building a robust team with specific domain expertise, and Varun’s rich experience across organizations with significant government interfaces will help accelerate our vision towards building a go-to logistics platform for small businesses that they can trust and grow with.”

Varun Parihar, VP - Corporate Affairs, Shiprocket, said, “I am thrilled to commence the next phase of my career with Shiprocket and my priority will be to work closely with the industry and the Government to help create a progressive regulatory framework for this emerging industry to support more SMBs with their logistics needs.” added

With more than 15 years of experience, Varun has worked in senior leadership positions in several noteworthy organizations in the private and public sectors, including Hero Mindmine Institute Ltd., Lee Hecht Harrison (Adecco), FICCI (Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), OLA, and Udaan. A Corporate Affairs and Public Policy expert, he holds an MBA and PGDM in Marketing from the Institute of Marketing and Management, New Delhi, and has been a member of various government committees.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, May 06, 2022, 04:50 PM IST