Following calls to become self-reliant and boycotting Chinese electronics, eben fir, such as Xiaomi started locally manufacturing their smart TVs sold in India. Last year, Xiaomi India alone had shipped more than a million smart TVs, with India gaining prominence as a manufacturer for Apple products as well. But the TV market in India saw a 33 per cent uptick in the demand for 'Make in India' shipments in the July-September quarter of FY23, hitting 5 million units.

True wireless stereos (TWS) led local manufacturing of wearables, as 37 per cent of its shipments were made in India. Bharat FIH and Padget, led the TWS manufacturing while Optiemus dominated smartwatch shipments.

The country is becoming a significant part of the global supply chain, with Production Linked Incentives (PLIs) and other perks offered by the government. Semiconductor manufacturing may also pick up soon with states framing their own semiconductor policies, like the one that helped Gujarat bag the Vedanta-Foxconn project.