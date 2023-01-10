e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessShipments of India-made TVs went up by 33 per cent to hit 5 mn units

Shipments of India-made TVs went up by 33 per cent to hit 5 mn units

Bharat FIH and Padget, led the TWS manufacturing while Optiemus dominated smartwatch shipments.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, January 10, 2023, 09:49 PM IST
article-image
Picture for representation | File
Follow us on

Following calls to become self-reliant and boycotting Chinese electronics, eben fir, such as Xiaomi started locally manufacturing their smart TVs sold in India. Last year, Xiaomi India alone had shipped more than a million smart TVs, with India gaining prominence as a manufacturer for Apple products as well. But the TV market in India saw a 33 per cent uptick in the demand for 'Make in India' shipments in the July-September quarter of FY23, hitting 5 million units.

Read Also
Budget 2023: EV manufacturers' body recommends extension of subsidies under FAME II scheme
article-image

True wireless stereos (TWS) led local manufacturing of wearables, as 37 per cent of its shipments were made in India. Bharat FIH and Padget, led the TWS manufacturing while Optiemus dominated smartwatch shipments.

Read Also
Xiaomi leads smart TV market in Q1 2022 with 14.3% share, Samsung at 13.1%
article-image

The country is becoming a significant part of the global supply chain, with Production Linked Incentives (PLIs) and other perks offered by the government. Semiconductor manufacturing may also pick up soon with states framing their own semiconductor policies, like the one that helped Gujarat bag the Vedanta-Foxconn project.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

India's new regional airline 'Fly19' backed by former Kingfisher executive to begin soon

India's new regional airline 'Fly19' backed by former Kingfisher executive to begin soon

Elon Musk sets Guinness World Record for biggest ever loss of personal wealth

Elon Musk sets Guinness World Record for biggest ever loss of personal wealth

Indian auto companies to make higher profits despite lower sales

Indian auto companies to make higher profits despite lower sales

NCLAT upholds removal of resolution professional for Shree Ram Urban Infrastructure

NCLAT upholds removal of resolution professional for Shree Ram Urban Infrastructure

BharatPe gets RBI nod to become online payment aggregator

BharatPe gets RBI nod to become online payment aggregator