ShemarooMe launches Box Office

ShemarooMe has launched ‘ShemarooMe Box Office’. In this platform, the cinema curators/producers can screen their latest movies while viewers get to enjoy these films in the comfort of their homes.

ShemarooMe Box Office is poised to create an ecosystem for small budget Bollywood and Regional movies that have an audience but limited avenues to reach out to the viewers. To widen the scope of relevant audience reach for such films, ShemarooMe has also inked a strategic partnership with BookMyShow.

My Client’s Wife will be the first movie to premiere on the platform on July 31, 2020, followed by award winning film – Scotland, Sharman Joshi’s drama entertainer – Graham Staines Ek Ankahi Sachhai and action thriller packed movie – The Hidden Strike.

Under this business model, Shemaroo will market the films to a wider audience base and build awareness about the new releases. This will further assist film producers to unlock newer monetisation opportunities for the films as well, and post the viewing window on ShemarooMe, these films can be offered to Satellite, SVoD and other syndication avenues as well. Thereby creating an opportunity for producers to extract value on the back of heightened visibility and content appreciation through this transparent model along with providing real time reporting of ticket sales to the producers. ShemarooMe Box Office hence is an ideal solution to the temporary challenges faced by the entertainment industry. On one hand viewers get access to some of the most critically acclaimed movies while on the other the producers get to unlock a new set of audience that matches the target audience of these films.

Commenting on the launch, Hiren Gada, CEO, Shemaroo Entertainment Limited, said, "During these trying times when moviegoers are missing watching new releases in theatres, we are glad that we can bring home some great releases. With ShemarooMe Box Office, we are creating a model for the film industry and audiences. Our association with BookMyShow will further redefine the consumer movie-going experience and bridge the gap for cinemagoers across India.”

Adding to the launch, Zubin Dubash, COO Digital, Shemaroo Entertainment said, “COVID 19 has made every organisation, innovate at the speed of light. ShemarooMe Box Office is an innovation that helps not only one organisation but the entire ecosystem - viewers get to watch new releases, producers get a transparent platform for release, ticketing partners get a model for the new normal. And ShemarooMe ensure it lives up to its promise of entertainment at all times.”

Ashish Saksena, COO – Cinemas, BookMyShow said, "We are glad to partner with ShemarooMe to bring cinematic entertainment to the comfort and safety of audiences' homes. We look forward to keep bringing newer options to experience entertainment for all our users.”

The digital first release of movies as a concept has been accepted globally by patrons and will soon become a trend amongst Indian audiences as well. With the launch of ShemarooMe Box office, the company is all set to partner with producers and introduce new movies on the platform. The brand new initiative by ShemarooMe will have two legged benefits where they are sure to satiate the needs of all the Bollywood buffs with new releases and will also definitely give a boost to the entire film industry by opening newer avenues for unreleased movies to be showcased.