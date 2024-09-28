EY Pune Employee Anna Sebastian's Death: 'She Did Not Receive Any Compensation or Week Off,' Says Mother

The mother of 26-year-old Pune-based employee Anna Sebastian Perayil, who passed away from a heart attack, claimed that the company withheld her daughter's full and final settlement from her for over two months. She also disputed the information that SRBC had provided to the Maharashtra labour department. Anna received comp offs, the company had informed the department.

'Anna did not receive any compensation, paid off, or week off. Anna worked until July 20, not July 19, as the company has claimed, Anita Augustine told The Hindu.

'SRBC had deposited Rs 28.5 lakh to Anna's account for the employment period from March 11, 2024, to July 19, 2024,' the labour department had informed The Hindu. The business claimed to pay twice as much for overtime. It stated that comp time is granted to employees for overtime. According to early reports, Anna received complimentry offs.

Compensation after media pressure

The offer letter for her daughter stated, 'In case of an unfortunate demise, EY will pay three times of the last drawn CTC (cost to the company),' but Ms. Anita claims that after the outcry and scrutiny from the media, the family was given the money.

The CTC for Anna was Rs 9.5 lakh. That makes Rs 28.5 lakh, three times the amount. Only after the media attention did we receive this amount. On September 18, the funds were delivered to us,' she stated.

Anna's mother disputed

Ms. Anita, however, disagreed with a number of these points. She stated that up until the evening of July 20, as she became ill, Anna was employed. The labour department was informed by the company that she had worked until July 19 and that her days off were July 20 and July 21.

'She and her manager are conversing on her phone.' She had reported to the manager that the IT department was unable to assist her with her laptop's issue, so she was going to the office to get it fixed. That day, she had gone to work. Her laptop is not available to us at this time. But these conversation details are on her phone,' she stated.