Shark Tank India's Namita Thapar slams trolls, doesn't regret rejecting pitch | Twitter

After regretting not investing in an achar brand in the last season and then investing in the business in the first episode of Shark TanK season 2, Namita Thapar says she has no regret in rejecting Recode for being competitors to her friend and Sugar CEO Vineeta Singh.

Responding to the criticism for 'making faces' and not being polite with entrepreneurs Dheeraj Bansal and Rahul Sachdeva shark Namita Thapar responded to the trolls on Twitter.

She said, "Being a shark doesn’t mean we are not entitled to our independent values & speaking candidly so if I don’t invest in a fellow sharks competition, that’s me, no regrets & if I call out toxicity & don’t join the ignorant that celebrate people w lack of integrity.. that’s me :)"

Users immediately responded to her post, claiming it was not fair play. A user said, "Y’all had the worst reason to not invest in that brand, only Piyush was logical there. Shark tank without @Ashneer_Grover is so trash, y’all too diplomatic."

Y’all had worst reason to not invest in that brand, only Piyush was logical there. Shark tank without @Ashneer_Grover is so trash, y’all too diplomatic. — HH12 (@Hip_hop_india12) January 3, 2023

What happened in the first episode of Shark Tank?

Recode owners Dheerja and Rahul during the first episode of the show pitched their business model to the sharks, who despite being impressed rejected their pitch. While Aman Gupta and Namita Thapar refused to invest in order to help their friend and co-shark Vineeta Singh, Anupam Mittal and Peyush Bansal did not choose to invest as they were not happy with the product branding. Vineeta Bansal refused, saying she is in the same industry, she also said, "Let me first be clear, I am the gunda of this industry."