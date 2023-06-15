Shark Tank India's Anupam Mittal Slams IndiGo And Vistara For Abrupt Cancellations Due To Lack Of Passengers

Twitter

Crowded airports and rising prices on online booking portals show that although Indian aviation's post-pandemic ascent may have hit turbulence due to Go First's absence, the number of passengers keeps on rising. With Go First gone, SpiceJet faces pleas from lessors to repossess aircraft and IndiGo can't revive grounded planes due to an engine shortage.

In such a scenario, IndiGo and Vistara keep canceling flights on the last moment if they don't fill enough seats, and this is stressful for flyers including Shark Tank India judge Anupam Mittal.

Clear pattern emerging on Indian airlines especially @airvistara & @IndiGo6E .. when they don’t have enough load on a flight, they cancel last minute with impunity & without giving any reasons and combine with an earlier or later flight and call it ‘rescheduling’ … Pls RT so… — Anupam Mittal (@AnupamMittal) June 15, 2023

Calling out impunity for airlines

The Shaadi.com founder, who has become a household name via reality TV, tweeted how airlines don't even give a reason for the cancellations.

He added that they simply push the passengers into a flight set to leave later or even earlier in the name of rescheduling, hence disrupting their travel plans.

Mittal urged the aviation authority Directorate General of Civil Aviation in India to take note of this practice and intervene in order to protect flyers.

As Mittal expressed concern about senior citizens among others facing difficulties, while airlines aren't held accountable, some netizens enlightened him about global warming.

So if the load is not enough then is it not the right thing to do ? These aircrafts already produce so much emission. Time to think about the global warming very seriously. If they don't have load it's good to club 2 aircraft load and make full load. Ofc with enough plan time — Yogesh Sharma (@bittllii) June 15, 2023

Gets schooled on climate change

Twitter users responded to the tweet by mentioning how clubbing flights together can actually lead to lower emissions, which are a priority due to climate change.

Although aviation accounts for 2 per cent of total emissions, as opposed to 40 per cent from construction and 30 per cent from vehicular traffic, the rationale about carbon footprint doesn't explain how airlines can cancel flight without an explanation.