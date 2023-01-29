Shark Tank India Season 2: Sharks invest Rs 34.63 crores invested in so far, Namita Thapar continues to be highest investor | Twitter

Shark Tank India Season 2 continues to garner interest from people with unique and innovative products showcased on the show. This week, the sharks on the show have invested a total of Rs 34.63 crore, with Namita Thapar of Emcure Pharmaceuticals continuing to be the biggest investor.

In contrast to the last season, where Thapar was frequently seen backing out of investments, this season she has been the lead investor, with a total investment of Rs 9.42 crore in the first four weeks of the season.

Earlier in the second season, Thapar was also heavily trolled for not investing in Vineeta Singh's competitor brand, but this has not impacted her will to invest in the companies where she sees future growth.

The second place is held by the CEO of Lenskart, Peyush Bansal, with a total investment of Rs 8.12 crore. Next is Aman Gupta of boAt Electronics with an investment of Rs 6.35 crore. Anupam Mittal, founder of Shaddi.com, has invested a total of Rs 4.43 crore, with Vineeta Singh next in line with an investment of Rs 3.06 crore. Cardekho's Amit Jain, who joined the show this season, has made an investment of Rs 3.06 crore.

An important point to note is that Jain joined the show in the third week, while Singh was absent in the third week.

What is interesting to note is that 40 per cent of business owners who have pitched their ideas on Shark Tank have been women said the shark revealed in an interview with ET now. Another interesting observation that was revealed by the sharks was that 89 per cent of these business owners do not hold an IIT or IIM degree.

What is Shark Tank?

Shark Tank India is a popular reality show that offers a platform for entrepreneurs to present their business ideas and potentially secure funding from sharks, who are a panel of investors. The show is based on the American series Shark Tank and has gained an audience globally.

Where can you watch Shark Tank India?

The show is already two weeks into the season, and you can watch all the episodes on Sonyliv.com and YouTube. But the show is live on Sony TV from Monday to Friday.

