Shark Tank India Season 2: Sharks invest Rs 17.58 cr in 2 weeks

Shark Tank India Season 2 is showcasing some interesting trends with respect to shifts in India's entrepreneurial spirit. According to a tweet by Shark Tank India the sharks have invested a total of Rs 17.58 crores in the first two weeks of the show.

Shark Tank India judges Namita Thapar, Emcure Pharmaceuticals has invested the highest with 5.03 crores, and Aman Gupta co-founder and Chief marketing Officer of boAt is the second highest investor with Rs 3.55 crores invested in the first two weeks. While Peyush Bansal, co-founder & CEO of Lenskart.com has invested Rs 3.13 crores, Vineeta Singh, co-founder & CEO of Sugar Cosmetics have invested Rs 2.95 crores, and Anupam Mittal founder of Shaadi.com 2.92 crores.

Our sharks have so far invested a whopping ₹17.58 crores! Stay tuned for more amazing investments!#SharkTankIndia season 2 streaming now on Sony LIV, also available on Sony Entertainment Television. pic.twitter.com/oZFM8OJJkE — Shark Tank India (@sharktankindia) January 14, 2023

The sixth shark Amit Jain, CEO & co-founder of CarDekho Group will be joining the show from Monday.

In an interview with ET now the judges have revealed that 40 per cent of business owners that have pitched their ideas on Shark Tank have been women. Another interesting revelation is that 89 per cent of these business owners do not hold an IIT or IIM degree.

What is Shark Tank?

Shark Tank India is a popular reality show that offers a platform for entrepreneurs to present their business ideas and potentially secure funding from sharks who are a panel of investors. These sharks are business leaders and entrepreneurs who will invest their money into new and innovative business ideas. The show is based on the American series Shark Tank and has gained an audience globally.

Where can you watch Shark Tank India?

The show is already two weeks into the season and you can watch all the episodes on Sonyliv.com and YouTube. But the show is live on Sony TV from Monday to Friday.