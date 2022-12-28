e-Paper Get App
Shark Tank India-fame Ashneer Grover trolls Uber for comparing its services to space travel

The ousted BharatPe founder went on to ask who would book an Uber to go to moon, while slamming it over cancelled rides and bad experiences.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, December 28, 2022, 05:09 PM IST
article-image
Photo credit: IANS
Ola and Uber cabs becoming a common sight in Indian metro cities is often touted as the success story of ride hailing services in India, and yet they are hit by strikes that affect passengers and cases of harassment by drivers. A report by India Ratings even pulled up the platforms, along with other startups, for not treating gig workers fairly, which includes not paying minimum hourly wages. Despite a number of glitches yet to be ironed out, Uber put out a statement proudly announcing that it covered 4.5 billion kilometres in India, which is equivalent to the distance between Earth and the edge of the solar system.

Cosmic comparisons shot down

This sky high comparison of Uber’s services with space travel was noticed by startup founder turned reality show judge Ashneer Grover, who took a jibe at the online cab app for cancelling rides. Sweetened with puns, Grover’s tweet asked people who they’d pick for a Mars trip, since Uber claims to have covered a distance same as the Mily Way galaxy. The ousted BharatPe founder and MD posted a Twitter poll, where netizens could pick between Elon Musk’s Space X and the average Uber driver for their cosmic voyage.

Questioning priorities

Grover, who has also been replaced as a judge on Shark Tank India as he faces legal action from his own former company, asked why Uber was talking about space travel, instead of focusing on improving the riding experience and avoiding cancellations. He also compared Uber’s approach to WhatsApp which he earlier slammed for the failure of its online payment service, as he wondered why anyone would take an Uber to the Moon.

Beef with country managers

Following the tirade, Uber India’s President pulled down his LinkedIn post with the report, to which Grover responded with a jibe pointing out how country managers prioritise saving face over issues with their business.

He has earlier hit out at country managers of WhatsApp and Meta India, for focusing on privacy instead of e-payment services, as part of their marketing campaign.

