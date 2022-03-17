Shark Tank featured Growfitter raises $1 mn in pre-Series A led by Inflection Point Ventures

Health and wellness platform Growfitter has raised $1 million in a pre Series A round led by Inflection Point Ventures. The round also saw participation from First Port Capital, Mumbai Angels, Startup Angel Network, DevX Accelerator Fund, Blockchain Founders Fund (Singapore), JPIN. Well known angels Mohit Burman (Vice Chairman, Dabur India) and Aman Gupta, Co-founder CMO boAt also joined the round. Aman Gupta invested in the company through Shark Tank India, where Growfitter appeared after signing the lead investor of this round.

The funds will be utilised for building technology infrastructure and expanding business operations, hiring and branding of the platform.

Growfitter was also selected amongst the top 30 startups in the Korean Govt-backed K-Startup Grand Challenge program. The team stayed in South Korea for 4 months in FY2020 to work on the platform. It was also a part of Class 27 of the Alchemist Accelerator program, one of the top accelerator programs in Bay Area USA run by Stanford Professor Ravi Belani.

Vinay Bansal, Founder & CEO, Inflection Point Ventures says, “The pandemic has brought about awareness among the end-users and businesses around digitally delivered solutions. Health has emerged as top priority. Growfitter digital health program uses a combination of proven behavioural science and rich data science to help build healthy habits that stick. We see potential in businesses which are taking high-touch manual business processes and bringing digital transformation to the doorstep.”

Growfitter has partnerships with premium brands including P&G, Puma, Jockey, Paytm, Myntra, Lakme, Ixigo, Blinkit (formerly known as Grofers), Tata 1mg, WazirX, MFine, Ease My Trip, Pharmeasy, MediBuddy & MyGlamm for their reward program. They have also signed an MoU as a licensed group insurance partner with Aditya Birla Health Insurance & Raheja QBE.

Sanmati Pande, Co-Founder and CEO of Growfitter says, “IPV is one of the best investment platforms run by industry veterans and professionals. Vinay Bansal has been a great support by providing not just growth capital but also strategic partnerships to scale the business. We are really an insurtech company but creating a community in health and wellness. We believe that embedded financial services will be a big trend going forward and we are building the biggest one for health and wellness."

The digital health market is increasing. According to Precedence Research, the global digital health market size is expected to garner around $551 billion by 2027, with a CAGR of 16.5 percent from 2020 to 2027.

Harshit Sethy, Co-Founder and CTO, Growfitter, said, “The funding will be used to grow our technology stack, offer more immersive experiences to our users and members, and to develop a wider embrace of our target segments. We have also now introduced Fitness and Group challenges where users can compete and win rewards. Our aim is to reach 10 million users in the next 2 years and build an ecosystem powered by AI & Machine learning which will help people to get fit and adopt a healthy lifestyle.”

Published on: Thursday, March 17, 2022, 12:15 PM IST