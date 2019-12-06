Shadowfax raises Rs 430 crore in funding round led by Flipkart

New Delhi: Logistics firm Shadowfax has raised around Rs 430 crore in a funding round led by e-commerce player Flipkart. Eight Roads Ventures, NGP Capital, Qualcomm Ventures, Mirae Asset Naver Fund and the World Bank-backed IFC also participated in the funding round, a joint statement by Shadowfax and Flipkart said.

Flipkart has an existing partnership with Shadowfax for delivery of products and the investment is part of Flipkart's strategy to build hyperlocal ecosystem by bringing offline 'kirana' stores within the fold of its business, the statement said.

"By leveraging kirana stores and the deep delivery capabilities of Shadowfax and other Flipkart-led innovations, we are building a strong foundation to make inroads into a dynamic hyperlocal consumer market," Flipkart CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy said.