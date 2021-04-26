Sensex opens above 48,200, Nifty above 14,400; ICICI Bank, ONGC, Axis Bank among top gainers

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the indices with a 92 points gain. The Nifty futures were trading at 14,432 on the Singaporean Exchange. In a bid to boost the economy grappling with the fresh COVID-19 wave, the Finance Ministry has relaxed the spending guidelines to enable ministries and departments to undertake capital expenditure totalling Rs 44,000 crore envisaged in the budget for 2021-22.

At 09:05 IST, the Sensex was up 230.55 points or 0.48 percent at 48109.00, and the Nifty was up 102.80 points or 0.72 percent at 14444.20.

US stocks rallied on Friday, driving the S&P 500 to a near-record closing high, after factory data and new home sales underscored a booming economy while megacap stocks rose in anticipation of strong earnings reports next week.

According to an office memorandum issued by the Finance Ministry on Thursday, the monthly/quarterly expenditure plan (MEP/QEP) ceilings and restrictions will not apply for expenditure under the capital heads under the budget.

The rupee's near-term futures may directly be influenced by the Reserve Bank of India's intent on preventing any further depreciation in the currency as the surge in COVID-19 cases hits jobs and growth, economists and traders said. "The INR is likely to trade with a depreciating bias on the back of a strong dollar, relatively weak EM currencies, muted EM inflows and rising COVID-19 cases in India," said Sameer Narag, chief ecoomist at state-run Bank of Baroda.

Asian stocks up

Asian stocks rose on Monday with Chinese shares near three-week highs as signs the world economic recovery was well on track bolstered risk appetite, while the U.S. dollar slipped to a two-month low.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan jumped 0.3% to surpass critical chart resistance of 700 points and reach its highest since March 18.

The index has had a strong run lately as it clocked its second consecutive weekly rise on Friday and was on track for another month of gains. Since April 2020, the index has offered positive returns in all but three months.

Chinese shares were firm with the blue-chip CSI 300 index up 0.4 percent to its highest since April 6.

South Korea’s KOSPI index rose 0.4 percent while New Zealand shares added 0.6 percent.

Japan’s Nikkei reversed early losses to be up 0.1percent while Australia’s benchmark share index was off a touch with a public holiday in five of the country’s eight states and territories.

Risk appetite was whetted by early April manufacturing activity indicators out last week, which pointed to a robust start to the second-quarter with data hitting record highs in the United States and signalling an end to Europe’s double dip recession.

Investors embraced the strong data, shrugging off earlier concerns about potential higher US taxes on capital gains under the Biden administration.

