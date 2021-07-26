Severe second COVID wave to delay Indian banks' expected asset quality improvements, Moody's says

Indian banks will benefit from their conservative underwriting ahead of the pandemic, Moody's Investors Service said in its latest credit outlook report released on Monday.

However, the severe second coronavirus outbreak in India will delay expected asset quality improvements keeping banks' asset risk stable.

Moody's said problem loans to gross loans will remain unchanged in China and increase by 90 basis points in Chile and India. Banks in China and Chile have high problem loans coverage of 184 per cent and 218 per cent respectively.